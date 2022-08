Hernandez went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 13-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Hernandez singled and stole a base in the third inning before adding an RBI base hit in the fifth. Since his last multi-hit game July 25, the veteran infielder had been stuck in a 6-for-36 (.167) slump over his previous 11 contests. With his first three-hit game since May, Hernandez improved his season slash line to .241/.305/.307.