Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 13-5 loss to the Mets.

The veteran infielder continues to make things happen at the top of the Nationals' batting order. Hernandez has hit safely in 10 straight games, batting .390 (16-for-41) over that stretch to push his slash line on the season to .295/.345/.367 with two steals, 13 RBI and 30 runs. However, his lack of power so far is discouraging after he launched 21 homers in 2021.