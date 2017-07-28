The Nationals signed Huffman to a minor-league contract Thursday.

Huffman batted .247/.386/.437 with six home runs in 215 plate appearances for Triple-A Memphis. It doesn't look like he'll ever match the bases he stole in 2016, but he could provide useful depth for Washington if he's called up when rosters expand in September.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast