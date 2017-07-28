Nationals' Chad Huffman: Joins Nationals on minors pact
The Nationals signed Huffman to a minor-league contract Thursday.
Huffman batted .247/.386/.437 with six home runs in 215 plate appearances for Triple-A Memphis. It doesn't look like he'll ever match the bases he stole in 2016, but he could provide useful depth for Washington if he's called up when rosters expand in September.
More News
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...