Kuhl (foot) was activated off the 15-day injured list Saturday but will pitch out of the bullpen for now, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Kuhl struggled to a 9.41 ERA and 18:16 K:BB in five April starts before hitting the injured list at the start of May due to a foot injury. He's ready to pitch again but has lost his rotation spot to Jake Irvin. That move could be temporary, however, as Irvin owns a 5.50 ERA and 15:12 K:BB in four starts. Hobie Harris was optioned to open a roster spot for Kuhl's return.