Kuhl gave up one run on four hits and a walk over five innings during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander put together his best spring performance yet, and he appears to be on track to open the season as the Nationals' fifth starter with Stephen Strasburg (ribs/shoulder) seemingly no closer to returning. Kuhl's overall spring numbers haven't been great though, including a 9:5 K:BB through 12.1 innings, and if he struggles early, the Nats could turn to the likes of Wily Peralta or Rule 5 pick Thad Ward.