Kuhl didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Rays, giving up four runs on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander wasn't great, tossing 51 of 81 pitches for strikes, but he exited the game with Washington holding a 5-4 lead and was in line for the win until Kyle Finnegan melted down in the ninth inning. The Nats will be happy if Kuhl can simply give them a chance to win when he goes to the mound, and injuries have left the 30-year-old with little competition for his rotation spot despite his lackluster career 4.77 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 7.9 K/9. The former Rockie lines up for a start in his old Coors Field stomping grounds in his next outing.