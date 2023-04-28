Kuhl will have his start pushed back to Saturday's doubleheader after Friday's matchup with the Pirates was postponed, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Kuhl will now have an extra day to gear up for Pittsburgh's red-hot lineup as he's expected to take the mound for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com. The right-hander has struggled on the mound this season, particularly with the long-ball and walks, allowing five homers and 12 free passes over 18.1 innings in four outings this year.