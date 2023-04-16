Kuhl (0-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against Cleveland. He struck out two.

Kuhl was spotted a three-run lead after the first inning, but he couldn't take advantage and allowed at least four runs for a third straight start. Across three appearances (14.2 innings), the right-hander has surrendered 14 runs and eight walks while striking out just nine during that stretch. Kuhl's next start is tentatively scheduled for Washington's upcoming three-game set in Minnesota.