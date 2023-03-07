Kuhl (triceps) has made two relief appearances thus far during the Nationals' Grapefruit League slate, covering two innings and giving up five runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two.

For most of his six seasons in the big leagues, Kuhl has functioned as a starter, but his usage thus far in the spring suggests that the Nationals are having him compete for a bullpen role. He hasn't made a strong early case to make the Opening Day roster, however, and the fact that he's attending camp as a non-roster invitee likely works against him in his bid to avoid being cut prior to the end of spring training.