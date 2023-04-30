Kuhl (0-2) took the loss against Pittsburgh in the second game of a twin bill Saturday, pitching 3.2 innings during which he gave up eight runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

Kuhl clearly didn't have his best stuff Saturday, but he was left to eat innings after Washington used five relievers in the first game of the doubleheader. The right-hander threw just 54 of his 100 pitches for a strike and walked four batters for the third time in his past four outings. Kuhl gave up at least one run in each of his frames, and he was finally lifted with two outs in the fourth after allowing five of the final six batters he faced to reach base. Control has been a major issue for Kuhl this season, as he's now recorded an ugly 18:16 K:BB over 22 frames. He may not be long for the rotation if he can't improve upon those numbers or turn around his 9.41 season ERA.