The Nationals are preparing to have Kuhl be a member of their Opening Day rotation after Cade Cavalli suffered an elbow injury in his Grapefruit League start Tuesday, MASNSports.com reports. "Chad Kuhl, right now, is going to get an opportunity to probably start if Cade can't do it," manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.

Washington won't know the full scope of Cavalli's injury until the results of his MRI are read later Wednesday, but given that he's a young pitcher who previously had his 2022 season come to an early end due to shoulder discomfort, he appears to be a good bet to open the season on the injured list even if his upcoming scan reveals no severe setback. The 30-year-old Kuhl made 27 starts for the Rockies last season and posted a 5.72 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 137 innings, but the Nationals were encouraged enough by his peripheral statistics to bring him aboard on a minor-league deal this winter and are hopeful that the move from the high altitude in Colorado will allow his breaking pitches to play up more. Kuhl has been worked out of the bullpen in three of his four spring appearances to date, but since he covered three innings in his most recent outing Monday, he won't require much time to get stretched out for a starting role.