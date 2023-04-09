Kuhl yielded five runs on six hits and four walks over five innings during Sunday's loss to Colorado. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Kuhl gave up just one run through three innings before Elias Diaz and Jurickson Profar went deep in the fourth and fifth frames, respectively. Colorado then scored four runs in the sixth, with two more being charged to Kuhl. He's allowed nine runs through 10 innings to begin the season. The veteran righty is expected to face Cleveland at home next weekend.