Kuhl (foot) threw 60 pitches in a three-inning simulated game Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters that ideally Kuhl will reach five innings before he's ready to return. The right-hander has struggled to a 9.41 ERA over his five starts with the Nationals, but it does seem likely at this stage he'll return to a rotation spot when ready. When that will be is still up in the air, but it seems likely Kuhl will be ready to roll right around the middle of May.