Kuhl (foot) threw a 65-pitch simulated game Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The four-inning simulated game comes after he completed a 60-pitch simulated game last week. The Nationals will determine Kuhl's next steps based on how he feels coming out of Monday's session. Kuhl has been out all month with right foot metatarsalgia.
More News
-
Nationals' Chad Kuhl: Throws 60 pitches in simulated game•
-
Nationals' Chad Kuhl: Goes on IL with foot injury•
-
Nationals' Chad Kuhl: Knocked around by Pirates•
-
Nationals' Chad Kuhl: Game postponed Friday•
-
Nationals' Chad Kuhl: Walks four over 3.2 innings•
-
Nationals' Chad Kuhl: Gives up five runs in loss•