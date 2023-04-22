Kuhl did not factor into the decision Saturday as he allowed one run on three hits and four walks over 3.2 innings against Minnesota. He struck out five.

Kuhl allowed just the one run against the Minnesota lineup, but he was far from efficient; needing 96 pitches to get 10 outs and throwing only 49 strikes. That being said, the only blemish came on a solo home run he allowed in the third inning to Byron Buxton. It's the best start of the year for Kuhl, but that's not saying much considering he entered the contest with a 8.59 ERA and 9:8 K:BB over 14.2 innings. Kuhl has shown flashes of competence in his career, but there just isn't enough consistency to trust him as a fantasy option.