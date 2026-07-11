Nationals' Chris Hacopian: Lands with Nats in first round

The Nationals selected Hacopian with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

There's no reason Hacopian can't have a long big-league career as a hit-first second baseman or left fielder, but he lacks loud physical tools or projection at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds. He attempted eight steals in 149 games in college -- two seasons for Maryland before transferring to Texas A&M -- and logged a .697 OPS with a wood bat on the Cape in 2025. Hacopian hit between 11 and 15 homers all three years in college, with his 15 as a freshman marking his career high. He was limited to 42 games for the Aggies this year due to a back issue and walked more (12.8 BB%) than he struck out (10.8 K%) for the third year in a row. Aside from his poor showing in the Cape Cod League last summer, there's nothing to nitpick with Hacopian's hit tool, but he needs to max out as a power hitter to be more than a boring hit-over-power bat-first player in the Brendan Donovan mold.