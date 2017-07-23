Heisey (groin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Heisey suffered the injury attempting to leg out a triple in Saturday's game, and reports surfaced Sunday morning that the injury would land him on the disabled list. The Nationals followed through with that move, calling up Andrew Stevenson in a corresponding move to maintain depth in the outfield.

