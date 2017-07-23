Nationals' Chris Heisey: Groin injury results in DL trip
Heisey (groin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Heisey suffered the injury attempting to leg out a triple in Saturday's game, and reports surfaced Sunday morning that the injury would land him on the disabled list. The Nationals followed through with that move, calling up Andrew Stevenson in a corresponding move to maintain depth in the outfield.
More News
-
Nationals' Chris Heisey: Tweaks groin on triple•
-
Nationals' Chris Heisey: Picks up another start in left field•
-
Nationals' Chris Heisey: Reinstated from DL•
-
Nationals' Chris Heisey: Not expected back this week•
-
Nationals' Chris Heisey: Heads to Syracuse for rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Chris Heisey: Taking batting practice Monday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...