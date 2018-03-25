The Nationals reassigned Smith to their minor-league camp Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

As a 28-year-old, Smith reached the big leagues for the first time of his career in 2017, making four appearances out of the Toronto bullpen. Smith didn't impress in those outings and was quickly outrighted off the 40-man roster, forcing him to settle for a minor-league pact with the Nationals over the winter. After being dismissed Saturday as part of the big club's wave of cuts, Smith looks destined to open the season in the Triple-A Syracuse bullpen.