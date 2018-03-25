Nationals' Chris Smith: Reassigned to minors camp
The Nationals reassigned Smith to their minor-league camp Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
As a 28-year-old, Smith reached the big leagues for the first time of his career in 2017, making four appearances out of the Toronto bullpen. Smith didn't impress in those outings and was quickly outrighted off the 40-man roster, forcing him to settle for a minor-league pact with the Nationals over the winter. After being dismissed Saturday as part of the big club's wave of cuts, Smith looks destined to open the season in the Triple-A Syracuse bullpen.
More News
-
Nationals' Chris Smith: Signs minor-league deal with Nationals•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Packing for imminent return to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Optioned down to minors•
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...