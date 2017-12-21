Smith signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Keegan Matheson of Sportsnet reports.

Smith made his major-league debut with the Blue Jays as a 28-year-old last season, striking out one batter in five innings and posting a 5.40 ERA. He recorded a mediocre 4.46 ERA in 34.1 innings at Triple-A Buffalo last year, striking out just 16.7 percent of batters and generating a very low 29.1 percent groundball rate. He did demonstrate good control, walking just 4.2 percent of the batters he faced, but he's unlikely to provide anything more than organizational depth for the Nationals and should only be expected to reach the majors in the event of an injury crisis.