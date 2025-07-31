The Cubs traded Franklin to the Nationals on Wednesday alongside Ronny Cruz in exchange for Michael Soroka, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Franklin has spent the entire season with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate, slashing .257/.383/.415 with eight homers, 40 RBI, 60 runs scored and 11 steals through 86 games. The 25-year-old will likely report to Triple-A Rochester upon joining the Nationals organization and could be a candidate to join the big club once rosters expand in September.