The Nationals informed Perez on Monday that he'll be included on the Opening Day roster, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Perez had been attending spring training as a non-roster invitee and earned a spot in the Washington bullpen after striking out five and allowing just one unearned run on two hits and one walk over six innings during the Grapefruit League. Expect Washington officially select Perez's contract when the team finalizes its roster shortly before Thursday's opener in Chicago. Given the lack of established relief options in Washington in addition to how well he pitched in the spring, Perez could find himself in the mix for a key setup role right away during the season.