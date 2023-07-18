Abrams went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Cubs.

Fresh off being named NL Player of the Week for the abbreviated period following the All-Star break, Abrams made a quick impact from the leadoff spot once again, getting hit by Drew Smyly's fourth pitch of the game, promptly stealing second and coming around to score on Jeimer Candelario's homer. Abrams is up to 17 steals on the season, including a perfect 8-for-8 performance on the basepaths in his last eight games -- a stretch in which he's batting a blistering .394 (13-for-33).