The Nationals acquired Abrams, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), outfielders James Wood and Robert Hassell and right-hander Jarlin Susana from the Padres on Tuesday in exchange for outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Abrams recently exhausted his prospect eligibility, but at 22 years old, the lefty-hitting shortstop's developmental timeline fits in well with what could be a lengthy rebuilding effort for the Nationals. Though he's turned in an underwhelming .232/.285/.320 slash line over his 139 plate appearances in the majors with San Diego this season, Abrams' low strikeout rate (19.4 percent) and elite speed bode well for his chances of emerging as an impact big-league player as soon as 2023. He should get the chance to play on an everyday basis at shortstop for the Nationals for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, while Luis Garcia will likely slide over to second or third base to make room for Abrams.