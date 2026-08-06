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Nationals' CJ Abrams: Clutch triple in Wednesday's win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Abrams went 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBI, two runs and a steal during the Nationals' 10-4 extra-innings win over the Phillies on Wednesday.

Abrams kick-started the Nationals' six-run 10th inning with a two-run triple deep to center field before coming home on a sacrifice bunt. It was the 11th game this season that Abrams has driven in at least three runs, and his 88 RBI lead the majors. He also ranks eighth in both home runs (28) and OPS (.921) and 13th in both steals (21) and batting average (.290).

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