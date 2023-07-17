Abrams went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

The 22-year-old accounted for half of Washington's hits on the afternoon. Abrams has flipped the switch in July, producing seven multi-hit performances in 11 games and slashing .395/.435/.628 with seven steals, three doubles, two triples and a homer. He's hit safely in six straight games since moving into the leadoff spot for the Nationals, batting .480 (12-for-25) and scoring eight runs, and he appears to be on the brink of a breakout second half.