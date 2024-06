Abrams is considered day-to-day after an MRI revealed a ganglion cyst on his left wrist, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

A ganglion cyst is a noncancerous lump which is commonly found on the tendons or joins of the wrists and hands. While the cyst has caused Abrams some discomfort, it's something that will often clear on its own. The shortstop could be back in the lineup this weekend in Colorado.