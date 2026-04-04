Abrams went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.

The shortstop gave the Nationals an early lead in their home opener as he took Emmet Sheehan deep in the first inning for a three-run homer. Abrams has had an impressive start to the season at the plate, batting .269 (7-for-26) through six games with two homers, four runs and 10 RBI, but he's still looking for his first steal of 2026.