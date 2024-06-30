Abrams went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in an 8-1 win against the Rays on Saturday.

Abrams didn't wait long to make his presence felt, swatting a 396-foot homer to lead off the contest. It was the 13th long ball of the campaign for the shortstop, and he's well on pace to surpass the 18 home runs he hit during his first full big-league season last year. Abrams hasn't been as successful as a runner this season -- he's just 13-for-22 in stolen-base attempts after going 47-for-51 in 2023 -- but he's otherwise shown growth in nearly every offensive category, slashing .278/.334/.498 with 20 doubles, five triples, 50 runs and 42 RBI through 328 plate appearances.