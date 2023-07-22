Abrams went 2-for-4 with a homer, a stolen base and two runs scored in the Nationals' defeat of the Giants on Friday.
Abrams entered the game with a .405/.450/.568 batting line in 42 plate appearances since moving into the leadoff spot July 7, and he only improved on that line with a solo shot in the bottom of the second inning and a single in the bottom of the fifth. The quickly-blossoming 22-year-old shortstop is up to nine homers and 19 steals in 88 games this season.
