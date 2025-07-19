Abrams went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Padres.

The shortstop accounted for all of the Nationals' offense when he took Jason Adam deep in the eighth inning to tie the game at 2-2, before Kyle Finnegan fell apart in the top of the ninth. Abrams sat out the final game before the All-Star break due to a sore shoulder, but he appeared fully healthy as he launched his 13th homer of the season, and his first in July. Despite the power drought, Abrams is slashing .289/.327/.444 on the month with three steals, four RBI and nine runs in 13 contests.