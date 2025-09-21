Abrams is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets due to a jammed right shoulder, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Nasim Nunez will fill in at shortstop in place of Abrams, who sustained the injury when he was tagged out while trying to advance to third base in the 11th inning of Saturday's 5-3 win. According to interim manager Miguel Cairo, Abrams will be available to pinch hit Sunday if needed, so the 24-year-old's absence from the lineup appears to be mostly precautionary in nature.