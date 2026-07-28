Nationals' CJ Abrams: Pilfers two bags in Monday's loss

Abrams went 0-for-2 with two walks and two stolen bases in Monday's loss to the Blue Jays.

The star shortstop has swiped four bags in the last five games, leaving Abrams one steal away from becoming the second player this season to reach the 20-20 plateau after the Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong (23 HR, 26 SB). Trade rumors have been swirling around Abrams, but it hasn't been a distraction -- over 19 games in July, he's delivered a .387/.424/.813 slash line with nine homers, six stolen bases, 14 runs and 22 RBI.