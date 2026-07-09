Nationals' CJ Abrams: Reaches 20-homer mark in win

Abrams went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Astros.

Abrams opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the third inning before matching a career high with his 20th homer in the fifth. The All-Star shortstop is rounding out the season's first half with momentum, hitting safely in seven of his past eight games with three homers, 10 RBI and two steals over that span. On the year, he's slashing .276/.355/.517 with 20 homers, 67 RBI, 56 runs scored and 15 steals across 383 plate appearances.