Abrams is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

With the Nationals and Red Sox wrapping up their series with a day game and with a tough southpaw (Garrett Crochet) on the bump for Boston, Washington skipper Dave Martinez likely viewed Sunday an optimal time to give the left-handed-hitting Abrams a day off. Paul DeJong will fill in at shortstop while Abrams exits the starting nine for the first time since June 8.