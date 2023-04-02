site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' CJ Abrams: Steps out of lineup
Abrams is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Abrams went 0-for-7 and committed three errors in the first two games of the season, and he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale. Ildemaro Vargas will take over at shortstop and bat eighth.
