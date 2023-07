Abrams went 0-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.

After reaching on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning, Abrams stole second and third before trotting home on a Lane Thomas single. Abrams is beginning to flash the upside that made him the sixth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, slashing .314/.375/.510 over his last 15 games with 10 runs scored and five of his 11 steals on the year.