Abrams went 2-for-6 with an RBI, a run and two steals in Sunday's 10-9 win over Atlanta.

Abrams finished off 2023 with back-to-back multi-hit efforts and cemented his name in the franchise record books. His eighth inning steal brought him up 47 for the year which broke the single-season record for the Nationals. He finishes the year hitting .244/.299/.413 with 18 homers, 64 RBI, 83 runs and a 32:118 BB:K in 614 plate appearances. Abrams was one of four players this season to hit at least 15 home runs and steal at least 45 bases, joining Ronald Acuna, Corbin Carroll and Bobby Witt. Abrams figures to be a popular breakout star candidate heading into the 2024 season.