Abrams went 4-for-5 with a double, a solo home run, two runs scored and two steals in Sunday's 6-3 victory over the Reds.

Abrams made sure the debuting Lyon Richardson would never forget his first major league pitch as Abrams sent it sailing well over the right field wall. While his August had gotten off to a sluggish start, this performance was more in line with Abrams' scorching July in which he hit .327 with three home runs and 16 steals. The 22-year-old shortstop is now up to 11 home runs and 27 thefts on the season and the future appears to be now for this blossoming fantasy stud.