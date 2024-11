The Nationals signed Hevley to a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training camp, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Helvey has spent the past seven years with the Giants and spent most of the 2024 regular season with Triple-A Sacramento. Across 39 outings, Helvey posted a 5.17 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 97:35 K:BB across 71.1 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander will have a chance to earn a spot on the Nationals' major-league roster during spring training.