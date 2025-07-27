Beeter was traded along with Dominican Summer League outfielder Browm Martinez from the Yankees to the Nationals on Saturday in exchange for Ahmed Rosario, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Beeter got into just two games with the Yankees this season, allowing six earned runs on five hits with a 1:4 K:BB over 3.2 innings. He was better with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a 3.54 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 33:16 K:BB over 20.1 frames spanning 18 appearances. Beeter has worked exclusively in relief this season, but he was primarily a starter prior to this year. It's not yet clear if Washington intends to keep him in the bullpen or transition him back to a starting role.