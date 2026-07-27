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Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Extinguishes fire for save No. 15

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Beeter secured the save Sunday against the Diamondbacks, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning.

Beeter was shaky Sunday but did help put out a fire started by Matt Krook, who walked three batters in the ninth without recording an out. Beeter remains the favorite for saves in Washington's much-maligned bullpen, but his job security is as low as any closer in the major leagues. Through 31.2 innings, the right-hander has a 3.69 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and a concerning 33:20 K:BB with 15 saves in 20 opportunities.

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