Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Lands on injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals placed Beeter on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to April 23, due to right forearm soreness.
It's unclear when exactly the right-hander suffered the injury, but he hasn't seen the field since firing a scoreless frame against Atlanta last Tuesday. Beeter and Gus Varland lead the Nationals with two saves each, so Varland is likely to be the primary option at closer while Beeter is sidelined.
More News
-
Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Blows save but earns win•
-
Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Survives for second save•
-
Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Locks down first save•
-
Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Called upon in non-save situation•
-
Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Missing bats this spring•
-
Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Fans three in spring game•