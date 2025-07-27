Washington optioned Beeter to Triple-A Rochester after acquiring him in a trade with the Yankees on Saturday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Though the Nationals have a roster spot available after utility player Amed Rosario was moved to the Yankees on Saturday in the trade for Beeter and outfield prospect Browm Martinez, the right-hander is going to begin his tenure with Washington in the minors. Infielder Jose Tena is expected to be called up to fill Rosario's roster spot, per Andrew Golden of The Washington Post.