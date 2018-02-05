Play

Satterwhite agreed to a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Monday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 31-year-old right-hander has yet to make a big-league appearance, but his past performance in the minors hardly calls for a promotion. With Triple-A Syracuse last season, Satterwhite could only muster a 4.35 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP in 49.2 relief innings. He'll likely serve as an organizational depth piece in his return to the organization.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Baseball