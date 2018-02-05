Satterwhite agreed to a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Monday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 31-year-old right-hander has yet to make a big-league appearance, but his past performance in the minors hardly calls for a promotion. With Triple-A Syracuse last season, Satterwhite could only muster a 4.35 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP in 49.2 relief innings. He'll likely serve as an organizational depth piece in his return to the organization.