Henry walked one and struck out five over three scoreless, no-hit innings for Double-A Harrisburg on Friday against Reading.

The 22-year-old has been pulled after three innings in all three of his starts this season as the Nationals work to limit his workload, but Henry has been dominant in his nine innings as he has yet to give up a run with a 12:2 K:BB. A second-round pick in the 2020 Draft, Henry has drawn Mike Mussina comparisons for his high-90s fastball and potentially plus curve, but after pitching only 47 innings last year due to elbow soreness, Washington seems intent on keeping him healthy with an eye on a possible big-league debut in 2023.