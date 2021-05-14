Henry allowed only one hit over six scoreless innings for High-A Wilmington on Thursday to pick up his first professional win. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

A second-round pick in 2020, Henry is actually the No. 3 starter for Wilmington to begin the year behind Cade Cavalli and Jackson Rutledge in one of the most stacked rotations in the minors, but the 21-year-old LSU product looked every bit the match for his more heralded teammates in only his second pro start. Henry has a 16:2 K:BB through his first 11 innings, and he's well on his way to forcing a promotion to Double-A sometime this summer.