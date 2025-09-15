The Nationals placed Henry on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a back strain.

The injury will end Henry's season, but he should be recovered early on in the offseason. Henry became a high-leverage reliever for the Nationals' this season, though that had more to do with the team's lack of other options than his performance. He finished with a 4.27 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 52:32 K:BB over 52.2 innings, picking up two saves and 10 holds along the way.