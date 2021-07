Henry has not pitched since May 30 due to elbow soreness, Todd Dybas of Inside the Clubhouse reports.

Henry impressed through five starts at High-A Wilmington to start out the year, logging a 3.00 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 35:8 K:BB in 24 innings. However, the fact that he has been sidelined for over six weeks with elbow soreness is ominous.