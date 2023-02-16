Henry is pleased with the progress he's made in his recovery from thoracic outlet surgery last August, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

"Almost there," Henry said after a late January bullpen session. The Nationals are optimistic the 23-year-old right-hander will have better luck regaining his pre-injury form that many of the veteran pitchers who have undergone the procedure, due to the fact he had to surgeries or significant wear and tear beforehand. "It's more relieving than concerning," Mike Rizzo, the Nationals' general manager, said of the prospect's diagnosis and surgery. "There are no miles on his arm. I think that's the issue you see with [Stephen Strasburg, who underwent the procedure last July]. Stras had a lot of trauma to his arm and that side of his body, and I'm hoping that because [Henry] is clean everywhere else, he can bounce back from this and be one of the success stories of this surgery." Until Henry gets back on a mound and shows he still has the stuff that made him a second-round pick out of LSU in 2020, however, his baseball future remains murky.