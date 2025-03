The Nationals optioned Henry to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

The right-hander missed the entire second half of the 2024 campaign due to a lat injury and has transitioned to long relief for 2025. Henry made five starts for Double-A Harrisburg last year prior to the injury and had ad 3.95 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB across 13.2 innings.